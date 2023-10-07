Study highlights TikTok influence on cervical cancer screening

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s no secret social media plays an important role in our lives. However, a new study suggests its impact could also save lives.

The study is co-authored by UNL assistant professor Ciera Kirkpatrick, Ph.D. , and the University of Missouri doctoral candidate Larissa Lawrie.

It gathers data from over 600 women ages 21-29. They were shown videos similar to the ones shown on TikTok about pap smears.

Pap smears are the most popular way of testing for cervical cancer.

Researchers found that women responded well to informative videos from both healthcare professionals and peers. They also found that autonomy-supportive videos received the most interaction and were more successful in getting women to think about their health.

Assistant professor, Ciera Kirkpatrick, says social media has proved to be a great tool for getting women to be more health conscious.

“Social media can be a great way to give that push to either let young women know that this is something that they need to be doing, Kirkpatrick said. “Or remind them and give that incentive that it’s something they need to make happen.”

Doctors say there are also other ways for women to protect themselves. Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Jacqueline Kelly with Cancer Patients of Nebraska says the best protection is prevention.

“ Almost every case of cervical cancer is caused by a virus called HPV, said Kelly, “ and for over 15 years we’ve had a vaccine out there that can prevent HPV and thereby prevent developing cervical cancer in the first place.”

Dr. Kelly said it’s important for women to get screened early and often while cervical cancer would be curable and treatable. She said women ages 21-29 should get pap smears once every three years.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.