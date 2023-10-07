Warrants out after driver flees scene of Lyon County car accident

Lyon County car accident
Lyon County car accident(MGN)
By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYON COUNTY, Iowa. (KTIV) - A truck was found in a ditch on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 29th, but the driver was not at the scene of the crash.

According to the Lyon County sheriff’s office, 45-year-old Sioux Falls resident Michael L. Bucholz was driving east on 190th avenue when the truck, registered to Prairie Sons, Inc., entered a ditch. This happened just before 9 a.m., but was not reported until a passerby observed the accident just before 2 p.m.

Three separate warrants including failure to maintain control, driving a vehicle with a revoked license and driving under suspension are currently out for Bucholz.

