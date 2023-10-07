Wrong way driving leads to charges in Stanton County

Jaime Zobrist arrest photo
Jaime Zobrist arrest photo(Stanton County Sheriff's Office)
By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON CO, Neb. (KTIV) - A Norfolk woman has been arrested for her third DWI after she was driving east on a westbound lane of Highway 275 at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to Stanton County sheriff’s office, they spotted 38-year-old Jaime Zobrist, pulled her over and tested her BAC. It ended up being more than twice the legal limit.

Zobrist was charged with a DWI along with reckless driving.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Middle School
Principal of Sergeant Bluff-Luton Middle School resigns
One woman is in police custody after a stabbing Thursday afternoon in Sioux City.
No charges after stabbing in Sioux City, police say
Carl Ruskamp
Nebraska man facing murder charge after allegedly killing father
The Nebraska State Auditor has launched an investigation in a former city clerk for Ponca.
Former city clerk for Ponca, NE allegedly deleted decades of city data before being fired

Latest News

Sioux County man arrested
Sioux County man arrested on sexual abuse charges
Scene of the Fire in Spirit Lake
Saturday morning Fire in Spirit Lake
Lyon County car accident
Warrants out after driver flees scene of Lyon County car accident
Republican Presidential Candidate and North Dakota Governor sits down with Iowa Capitol...
Caucus Conversation: 10 questions for Doug Burgum