Wrong way driving leads to charges in Stanton County

STANTON CO, Neb. (KTIV) - A Norfolk woman has been arrested for her third DWI after she was driving east on a westbound lane of Highway 275 at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to Stanton County sheriff’s office, they spotted 38-year-old Jaime Zobrist, pulled her over and tested her BAC. It ended up being more than twice the legal limit.

Zobrist was charged with a DWI along with reckless driving.

