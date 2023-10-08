Big storm system set to arrive mid-week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This weekend brought us our first frost and freeze for a large portion of the KTIV viewing area. Although Sunday was warmer with highs near 70 degrees, there’s another stretch of the 50s on the way. A weak cold front moved through Sunday with another, stronger colder front expected Wednesday.

Monday will be roughly 10 degrees cooler, around 60 degrees, with plenty of sunshine. Winds will remain fairly calm around 5 to 10 mph. Clear and quiet conditions will lead to a potential freeze again overnight Monday with patchy frost also a possibility.

Tuesday will see a slight warm up to the middle 60s with lots of sunshine.

A strong low pressure system will begin to form over the Central Plains early Wednesday. This storm system will bring heavy rain, thunder, and possibly a long shot at wintry mix for our far western counites.

At this time, Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 60s thanks to warm air ahead of the low. The warm, moist environment will lead to showers or thunderstorms beginning by Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy rain will be likely Thursday with breezy winds as the heart of the storm system slides to our south. Highs will drop to the low 50s.

As colder air gets pulled into the system, there is a very small chance that some wintry mix falls in our far western counties (e.g. Holt, Antelope, or Knox, NE) early Friday morning as overnight temperatures sink.

Scattered rain showers will continue Friday, finally coming to an end Friday afternoon or evening. Highs are expected to remain in the 50s for an extended period.

