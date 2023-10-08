Briar Cliff football prevails in a close battle with Doane

By Amber Salas
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Briar Cliff Chargers have been road warriors this season, but their one game at home at Memorial Field was a big one where the Chargers took the 19-16 win over Hastings.

The Chargers are back home for just their second home game of the season as they host the Doane Tigers.

College Football Final Scores:

Doane 16, Briar Cliff 18 Final

Hastings 7, Northwestern 45 Final

Concordia 6, Morningside 62 Final

Midland 10, Dordt 7 Final

Jamestown 24, Mount Marty 13 Final

Murray State 7, South Dakota 38 Final

Minnesota Duluth 18, Wayne State College 28 Final

Coe College 52, Buena Vista University 7 Final

Purdue 14, Iowa 20 Final

Iowa State 27, TCU 14 Final

