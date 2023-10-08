CITY COUNCIL PRIMARY: Candidate Tom Murphy

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tom Murphy is one of three candidates in the October 10th Sioux City City Council primary election. One seat is open on the city council, and is on the November general election ballot.

”Tom, what is the biggest challenge facing the city of Sioux City today?” asked Matt Breen. “One of the biggest challenges is the sewage treatment plant,” said Tom Murphy. “And with my vast experience of being the chief building inspector for the city of Sioux City, I think I can help, you know, get the DNR involved, get the businesses involved, that are down south and get the thing turned around so that we can build a sewer plant that will accommodate new businesses and the old business who can also use it to their fullest capacity. And then after we get that established, we can build the new plant so that in the future, that it’ll accommodate future projects.”

“So what’s the first step you take to try to tackle that big challenge... that is the wastewater treatment plant, and potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in retrofitting work to be done?” asked Breen. “I’ve already been involved with some of the retrofitting over the past couple years. I need to get, you know, but I was there for the inspection end of it. So now, if I get on to the council, then that’s when we can dig in deeper and we can find out, have meetings with the contractors meetings with the DNR and see if that we can get that ball rolling to make sure that thing is built right.”

“So, what makes you the best candidate for Sioux City City Council?” asked Breen. “I grew up in grew up in Sioux City. I love Sioux City. I would like with my vast experience and my knowledge from the assessor’s office, up to the building inspections office. I think I can help all phases of the public. And I think I can help. Nobody will outwork me. I will work for the people all the way through. I just want to make Sioux City a safe, nice place to raise their families.”>

