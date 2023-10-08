Cooking Safe Starts With You: Sioux City Fire Rescue kicks off Fire Prevention Week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Cooking safe starts with you! The Sioux City Fire Rescue is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week.

This year’s theme is “Cooking safe starts with you! Pay attention to Fire Prevention”. It’s a way for families to focus on simple but important steps to help reduce the risk of fire when cooking at home.

To kick off the week, local fire stations opened their doors to give tours around the building, including fire trucks, boats and ambulances. Throughout the week, Sioux City Fire Rescue will be visiting elementary schools to provide safety and prevention tips to kindergarten through second-grade students. 3rd grade students will be provided the opportunity to practice what they’ve learned by going through the fire safety trailer.

“When we go to the elementary schools this week and just talk about kitchen safety and the importance of having a kids-free zone, area, where the children aren’t getting burned, getting scalded by hot water or hot products coming out,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Rodriguez. “Microwave safety, making sure that things cool off beforehand and just remember, never leave cooking things unattended.”

Unattended cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in America. Getting children familiar with the possibilities and precautions at an early age is a great way to get them comfortable in case an incident were to occur.

“My favorite part of the day has probably been showing little kids around, they’re running around really excited to just be here,” said Sioux City Fire Fighter Carson Gaul. “I love seeing that passion, for the kids love firefighting, firetrucks, so it’s just cool to see them take an interest in what we do here.”

Sioux City Fire Rescue also provides a Safe Home Program to any Sioux City resident. The program consists of a free fire safety guide, home survey and smoke alarm installation. You can find out more information here.

