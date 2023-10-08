Coyotes cruise to Dakota Days win over Murray State

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - After a big road win over the then. #2 North Dakota State Bison, the South Dakota Coyotes have now officially entered the national conversation.

The Yotes are ranked #15 and return home to host Murray State for Dakota Days. It was the first meeting between the two programs and the first road trip inside the Missouri Valley Football Conference for newcomer Murray State.

Travis Theis carried 26 times for a career-high 190 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 15 South Dakota to a 38-7 win against Murray State. South Dakota improved to 7-0 on homecoming under coach Bob Nielson and have won 18 of their last 22 Dakota Days contests.

Theis led an offense that scored touchdowns on its first three possessions and racked up a season-high 458 yards of offense.

