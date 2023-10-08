Iowa State defense has 4 INTs as Cyclones beat TCU 27-14

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State rushed for 215 yards and the defense intercepted four passes as the Cyclones pulled away for a 27-14 win Saturday over TCU.

Eli Sanders led the way for Iowa State (3-3, 2-1 Big 12), rushing for 99 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. The Cyclones averaged well over 6 yards per carry before taking a knee at the end of the game, wearing down TCU (3-3, 1-2) in the second half.

Abu Sama ran for 59 yards, with 55 of it coming on a touchdown with 11:30 left in the third quarter to give Iowa State a 17-7 lead.

Rocco Becht added 138 passing yards and a touchdown for Iowa State, which improved to 20-5 in its last 25 Big 12 home games.

TCU had been 7-0 in true road games under second-year coach Sonny Dykes.

Emani Bailey led the Horned Frogs with 152 yards rushing on 21 attempts – his fourth 100-yard game of the season.

Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris, who ranked No. 2 in the Big 12 and 10th nationally with nearly 331 yards of total offense per game, left with just under 11 minutes remaining in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury.

The TCU offense was struggling with self-inflicted wounds before Morris’ departure, including a blocked punt late in the second quarter.

Iowa State’s last four-interception game was 2016 against San Jose State.

BUMBLING FROGS

TCU was fortunate to only be trailing 10-7 at halftime. Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris threw interceptions on each of TCU’s first two possessions. Morris had thrown just three picks on the season. TCU also failed to pick up a fourth-and-1 attempt at midfield, which was followed by an Iowa State touchdown drive. The Cyclones blocked a TCU punt late in the second quarter, which led to a field goal. Iowa State has won 17 in a row when leading at half.

HONORING JACK TRICE

Saturday’s game was part of a year-long commemoration of Jack Trice’s legacy. Trice was Iowa State’s first black football player and the stadium at Ames is named after him. He died of injuries sustained in a game against Minnesota on Oct. 8, 1923. Cyclone players wore throwback uniforms and a closing ceremony will be held Sunday.

UP NEXT

Iowa State hits the road to play Cincinnati on Saturday. TCU hosts Brigham Young on Saturday.

