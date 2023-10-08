Midland hands Dordt football first loss of the season in a close battle
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The undefeated and 14th-ranked Dordt Defenders returned home to host Midland on Saturday afternoon.
The Defenders believe they continue to get better week after week, but now comes the tough test on their schedule with some great competition in the GPAC.
College Football Final Scores:
Midland 10, Dordt 7 Final
Doane 16, Briar Cliff 18 Final
Hastings 7, Northwestern 45 Final
Concordia 6, Morningside 62 Final
Jamestown 24, Mount Marty 13 Final
Murray State 7, South Dakota 38 Final
Minnesota Duluth 18, Wayne State College 28 Final
Coe College 52, Buena Vista University 7 Final
Purdue 14, Iowa 20 Final
Iowa State 27, TCU 14 Final
