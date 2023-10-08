Midland hands Dordt football first loss of the season in a close battle

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The undefeated and 14th-ranked Dordt Defenders returned home to host Midland on Saturday afternoon.

The Defenders believe they continue to get better week after week, but now comes the tough test on their schedule with some great competition in the GPAC.

College Football Final Scores:

Midland 10, Dordt 7 Final

Doane 16, Briar Cliff 18 Final

Hastings 7, Northwestern 45 Final

Concordia 6, Morningside 62 Final

Jamestown 24, Mount Marty 13 Final

Murray State 7, South Dakota 38 Final

Minnesota Duluth 18, Wayne State College 28 Final

Coe College 52, Buena Vista University 7 Final

Purdue 14, Iowa 20 Final

Iowa State 27, TCU 14 Final

