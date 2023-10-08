Morningside rolls to 62-6 homecoming victory over Concordia

By Amber Salas and Jayson Moeller
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a packed house at Elwood Olson Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the undefeated and third-ranked Morningside Mustangs hosted Concordia for homecoming.

Morningside rolled to victory in this one totaling 594 yards of total offense in the game.

Quarterback Cash Parker completed 20-of-27 passes for 284 yards and four scores while Lennx Brown completed 5-of-7 passes for 38 yards and a score.

Zach Norton seemed to be the go-to target on Saturday compiling nine catches for 140 yards and three touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Middle School
Principal of Sergeant Bluff-Luton Middle School resigns
11-year-old killed after dirt bike collides with semi in Plymouth County Saturday
11-year-old killed after dirt bike collides with semi in Plymouth County Saturday
One woman is in police custody after a stabbing Thursday afternoon in Sioux City.
No charges after stabbing in Sioux City, police say
Carl Ruskamp
Nebraska man facing murder charge after allegedly killing father

Latest News

Briar Cliff meets up with the Doane Tigers before kickoff.
Briar Cliff football prevails in a close battle with Doane
Briar Cliff football prevails in a close battle with Doane
Morningside rolls to 62-6 homecoming victory over Concordia
South Dakota's JJ Galbreath celebrates after scoring the first touchdown of the day.
Coyotes cruise to Dakota Days win over Murray State