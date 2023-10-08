Morningside rolls to 62-6 homecoming victory over Concordia

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a packed house at Elwood Olson Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the undefeated and third-ranked Morningside Mustangs hosted Concordia for homecoming.

Morningside rolled to victory in this one totaling 594 yards of total offense in the game.

Quarterback Cash Parker completed 20-of-27 passes for 284 yards and four scores while Lennx Brown completed 5-of-7 passes for 38 yards and a score.

Zach Norton seemed to be the go-to target on Saturday compiling nine catches for 140 yards and three touchdowns.

