Morningside rolls to 62-6 homecoming victory over Concordia
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a packed house at Elwood Olson Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the undefeated and third-ranked Morningside Mustangs hosted Concordia for homecoming.
Morningside rolled to victory in this one totaling 594 yards of total offense in the game.
Quarterback Cash Parker completed 20-of-27 passes for 284 yards and four scores while Lennx Brown completed 5-of-7 passes for 38 yards and a score.
Zach Norton seemed to be the go-to target on Saturday compiling nine catches for 140 yards and three touchdowns.
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.