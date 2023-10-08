Police: 1 arrested, 1 injured after assault in Yankton, SD

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - Police in southeast South Dakota say an assault Sunday morning resulted in one man going to the hospital and one man getting arrested.

The Yankton Police Department says at about 1:15 a.m. they were called to the 100 block of E 3rd Street for an injured and unconscious man. Police say after first responders found the man he was sent to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. The identity of the man has not been released and their current condition is unknown at this time.

Yankton Police say after conducting an investigation they determined the man was the victim of an assault and identified a suspect. That suspect was identified as 23-year-old Caleb List of Yankton. He is being charged with aggravated assault.

