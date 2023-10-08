Sunny Sunday with unsettled weather looming mid-week

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Enjoy these next few days because a wetter and cooler period will be arriving late Wednesday. However, temperatures will be right around average for this time of year for your Sunday. Expect highs in the upper 60s to right around 70. There could be some passing clouds here and there, but mainly sunny conditions are anticipated later on. A weak cold front will be moving in this afternoon and although it will not limit out temperatures, winds shifting out of the north could be gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Those northerly winds will be sticking around on Monday and that leads to a cool start to the workweek. Patchy frost is possible as well with temperatures starting out in the low to mid 30s. They will only warm into the upper 50s come the afternoon hours, but it should be another sunny day.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to see temperatures return to average as our winds shift out of the south again. As I noted above, the pattern will change Wednesday evening with rounds of showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms continuing through Friday morning. It is hard to narrow down rainfall totals and the forecast could still change, but confidence is increasing in totals above 1 inch of rain in this timeframe.

