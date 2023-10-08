Tea Area tops Vermillion to head to state soccer championship

By Amber Salas
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT
VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - It’s that time of the year where the soccer pitch is coming to life with solid teams aiming to give their all to continue moving on in the South Dakota state playoffs.

Saturday was the Class A boys soccer state semifinals where #2 Vermillion was taking on #3 Tea Area with a trip to the championship game on the line.

The game was tied up at 1-1, but Tea Area advances to the Class A state championship with a goal off a corner kick in the 78th minute to break a 1-1 tie.

