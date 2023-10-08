Top ranked Northwestern rolls past Hastings on homecoming

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - It was another Saturday with a full slate of action in the GPAC where things are starting to heat up with three teams still undefeated and ranked in the NAIA top 15.

That includes top ranked Northwestern who was back home on Saturday hosting Hastings for homecoming. The past had the chance to meet the present on Saturday afternoon as the 1973 and 1983 national championship teams were honored for homecoming.

Picking up at the end of the second quarter, Hastings looks to go deep but Cody Moser gets a hold of it for the interception. And Moser was not holding anything back as he makes his way up the sideline, breaks to the left, and goes 85 yards to the house for the pick six! Red Raiders lead 24-0.

Later in the third quarter, Jalyn Gramstad finds his guy Konnor McQuillan for the 11-yard touchdown. That makes it 30-0 Northwestern.

Northwestern takes the win 45-7.

