WATCH LIVE: Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley holds town hall in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With just a few months before the first-in-the-nation Republican caucus, GOP hopefuls are flocking to Iowa, including former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

Haley, who is also a former U.S. Ambassador, has a campaign stop at Morningside University Sunday afternoon. The doors opened at 4:30 p.m. with the town hall starting at 5:30 p.m.

A livestream of the town hall will be inside this story and on KTIV’s Facebook page. We’ll also have a recap of the event tonight on New 4 at Ten.

