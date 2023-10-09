Another sunny fall day on tap, but later this week rain and storms increase.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We woke up with much of Siouxland in the 30s and 40s, with clear skies overhead. The wind is also a lot calmer than yesterday, coming out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Today we will warm up into the mid to low 60s with plenty of sunshine and calm wind out of the northwest. There looks to be another nice fall day ahead.

Tonight, our lows will be closer to freezing. They will be in the upper 20s to mid- to low 30s, so we could be seeing some areas of frost across the region. Other than that, we will see a nice night with mostly clear skies overhead.

Then Tuesday is looking to be another nice fall day, with highs a bit warmer and closer to average for this time of year. We are forecasting upper 60s to low 70s and once again wind calmer but will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

By mid-week, a big storm system will be moving through the region, bringing some heavy rain, strong winds, and maybe a few severe storms.

When it comes to how much rain we could see, we could be seeing rain totals ranging from 1 inch to 1 and a half inches, with some places maybe getting close to 2 inches in localized areas.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest will be on News 4 at Noon.

