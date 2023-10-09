Around Siouxland: Sioux City Knights Polar Plunge

By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Knights will soon be hosting their “Polar Plunge” fundraiser.

The event raises money to help those in Sioux City who want to participate in the Special Olympics. For this polar plunge, the Sioux City Knights will have a mobile “plunge unit” that they bring in from Des Moines. They bring this unit in on a trailer and set it up on Floyd Blvd, and once ready people will be able to jump into the cold water all the while raising money for the Sioux City Knights.

The money raised at the event goes to support the about 250 athletes, coaches and volunteers among the Sioux City Knights. The money helps send these people to district and state games by covering transportation costs to places like Des Moines, Iowa City and Ames. The money also goes toward uniforms and practice equipment.

The polar plunge takes place on Saturday, Oct. 14, and begins at noon. The plunge itself will be at 3812 Floyd Blvd in Sioux City.

You can learn more about the polar plunge here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
11-year-old killed after dirt bike collides with semi in Plymouth County Saturday
11-year-old from Sioux City dies after dirt bike vs semi crash in Plymouth County
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Police: 1 arrested, 1 injured after assault in Yankton, SD
Large Storm System List
Big storm system set to arrive mid-week

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Midwest Honor Flight takes back in the air on Oct. 10
Around Siouxland: Midwest Honor Flight back in the air on Oct. 10
Around Siouxland: Midwest Honor Flight takes back in the air on Oct. 10
Around Siouxland: Midwest Honor Flight back in the air on Oct. 10
Guests discuss the 18th edition of the festival Oct. 5-8, 2023 in Sioux City
Around Siouxland: Siouxland International Film Festival
Guests discuss the 18th edition of the festival Oct. 5-8, 2023 in Sioux City
Around Siouxland: Siouxland International Film Festival