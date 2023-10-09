Around Siouxland: Sioux City Knights Polar Plunge

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Knights will soon be hosting their “Polar Plunge” fundraiser.

The event raises money to help those in Sioux City who want to participate in the Special Olympics. For this polar plunge, the Sioux City Knights will have a mobile “plunge unit” that they bring in from Des Moines. They bring this unit in on a trailer and set it up on Floyd Blvd, and once ready people will be able to jump into the cold water all the while raising money for the Sioux City Knights.

The money raised at the event goes to support the about 250 athletes, coaches and volunteers among the Sioux City Knights. The money helps send these people to district and state games by covering transportation costs to places like Des Moines, Iowa City and Ames. The money also goes toward uniforms and practice equipment.

The polar plunge takes place on Saturday, Oct. 14, and begins at noon. The plunge itself will be at 3812 Floyd Blvd in Sioux City.

