Charge related to RAGBRAI incident dismissed against Iowa State Senator

Sen. Adrian Dickey
Sen. Adrian Dickey(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Sac County Attorney dismissed the charge against an Iowa State Senator stemming from an incident during RAGBRAI over the summer.

Sen. Adrian Dickey, of Packwood, Iowa, was arrested on July 24 in Sac County after officers working RAGBRAI said they were trying to move a large group of people who were blocking the road.

In a criminal complaint, the officer said one of the people, who was later identified as Dickey, refused to move and advised the officer to arrest him.

Sen. Dickey was charged with interference with official acts.

On Friday, Oct. 6, the Sac County Attorney dismissed that charge.

“It was a total misunderstanding and I was innocent,” Sen. Dickey said in a press release. “It is typical of todays news outlets to pile on and assume someone’s guilt without knowing all of the facts. The truth is it would not have been easy to be a law enforcement officer on that hot day. I was not drinking and I was not a part of the party that was taking place. I was only walking my bike on this short part of a gravel road attempting to get on the bike trail.”

Sen. Dickey went on to say the incident has not changed his support for law enforcement.

