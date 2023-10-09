CITY COUNCIL PRIMARY: Candidate Julie Schoenherr

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Julie Schoenherr is one of three candidates in the October 10th Sioux City City Council primary election. One seat is open on the city council, and is on the November general election ballot.

“Councilwoman Schoenherr, what is the biggest challenge that faces the city of Sioux City today?” asked Matt Breen. “Well, we’ve got several of them,” Schoenherr said. “I’m going to say the biggest one is the wastewater treatment plant. That’s a tough one. Because it’s the largest, it’s the most expensive. It’s the most complicated. And we’re dealing with it, we have a grasp on it, we have a plan, the follow through and the time, it’s so that makes it the most difficult. I think next in line is housing, approachable priced housing. Because that leads us into economic development, you’ve got to have houses if you want to attract a large employer, who will also attract many people to come to our city. And if there’s nowhere for them to live, we’re in big trouble.”

“Naturally, the next question is, how do you address those challenges?” asked Breen. “You say you already have a plan to address the wastewater treatment plant. But the city is not the business of building homes. How do you tackle housing?” “Well, I’ve taken approach on instead of waiting for our developers to come to our planning to the city with their idea in usually they’ve got a concept and say, okay, you don’t want to build 100 houses here, or 10, or whatever it might be,” said Schoenherr. “They have their idea and their vision as to what they want to spend their money on, and who their target audiences who they want to sell to. Well, my idea was to get to them first, and say, Well, this is really what the city feels like we need. For example, we have the Highland Park area that’s on the far west side. We could show you some houses up there. So we contacted a couple of developers to had some discussions and said, we’d love to see this develop. We have some ARPA funds that we could use to enhance the infrastructure to help with this pipes in the sewer. However, we need someone to build something that’s approachable, because what we’re lacking here in Sioux City is that next step house, it really is. Our entry level houses have gone from smaller bungalows that used to cost people $70,000. You can tack 100. That on top of that now. So if we can get a middle house to get people from that bungalow, that small first house, I got married, I’ve got a child now, we need the next jump, because most of the time, you can’t jump from that to a four or five $600,000 house unless something really life changing has happened to you. So I’ve met with several developers, and they get it. So we’re looking to add, one of the developments that we’re working on right now is 50 to 60 homes in that specific area. The cap will be hitting right at the $300,000 mark. And we think that that’s a really good target for some approachable priced housing.”

“Last question, what makes you the best candidate for the City Council?” asked Breen. “Those kinds of reasons,” said Schoenherr said. “I’m really hands on. You know, I’ve been a small business owner in town and this last year, I sold my business. So I have time on my hands and I have just become so ingrained. And so many of the projects, whether it comes to our neighborhood services department, I love that department which conducts outreach now, to those experiencing homelessness and other difficulties with housing with just all kinds of social issues. Sioux City has really stepped it up in and expanded that department. I’ve loved working with Jill and her group. I love meeting with the developers. I’ve just I’m so ingrained and I’m so invested. And I just feel like we’re just on this edge of Sioux City. Going from here we are Sioux City to Wow, here we are Sioux City. And I have this thing that I’ll say, well, when has Sioux City blown up? You know, they always say, oh, Des Moines just blowing up and Anthony and Clive and all these places. And of course, our neighbor to the north, you know, Sioux Falls. It’s Sioux City’s turn to blow up and we’re on the edge of that we truly are. So I want to keep that momentum going. I want to keep these housing developments going. That’s what we really need and continue to work on the infrastructure where we can afford to do it. When we have that money. We need to hit it hard.”

