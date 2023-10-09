Coaches Corner: Dordt’s Joel Penner believes team has the opportunity to do great things this season

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - There has been some great college football in Northwest Iowa this season, and it all starts with the GPAC putting on a show week after week.

The Dordt Defenders have been one of those teams who bring the fight each week. Dordt is currently ranked 14th in the NAIA top 25, and have found flashy ways to score with a 4-1 overall record.

Dordt football head coach Joel Penner says this group has been a good balance of young players hungry to make an impact, as well as veteran starters who have emerged as leaders.

“I think we had a lot of question marks on offense because we have a lot of young players who don’t have a lot of experience, and they’ve really answered the bell. We’ve been really productive and balanced on offense. Defensively, we have a lot of starters back and so I knew that we were going to lean on our defense early and they’ve been fantastic this year. But I think the secret to our fast start this year has just been the way our guys play for a deeper purpose, the way that they love each other,” said Penner.

The Defenders have found plenty of success on the field this season, but know they still have some tough battles still to come. The team isn’t focusing on any specific team or game, but rather focusing on reaching their best potential each week.

“It’s us being us each week. And really the opponent is the best self, you know, the best version of us. And we’re trying to reach that potential for us each week,” said Penner.

The Defenders aren’t focused on getting too far ahead of themselves, but they know they have an opportunity to do something special as they close out the remainder of the season.

“I believe we have a postseason ready team. And I know that to do that we’re going to need to come up with some significant victories throughout the season, but as long as we continue to play one week at a time, one play at a time, and that the longer we play, the better we get is true of us, I fully believe and I believe our players also believe that Dordt will have an opportunity to do great things in the postseason this year,” said Penner.

Dordt gets ready to take the field as they host Concordia. (KTIV)

