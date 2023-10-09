Film director looking to start conversation about sex trafficking with new film ‘Trapped’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Films can get conversations started, which is what one film has done with human trafficking.

One filmmaker has created a film titled “Trapped,” hoping to spark a conversation worldwide around human trafficking. With topics like talking to strangers online, sex abuse and sex trafficking, he hopes this film gets teenagers and parents to talk.

“I’m hoping that it opens that channel of connotation between the parents and the teenagers and after watching this film I feel if there is one person who doesn’t runaway and stays home and does the right thing by discussing it with the right people our film will be successful,” said Filmmaker Ejaz Khan.

The film Trapped will be released in 2024. For more information on the film visit here.

