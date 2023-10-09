Former Husker Track and Field coach Bill Maxwell passes away

Hall of Fame coach Bill Maxwell (left) and Former Head Coach Gary Pepin.
Hall of Fame coach Bill Maxwell (left) and Former Head Coach Gary Pepin.(NU Athletic Communications)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Hall of Fame coach Bill Maxwell passed away peacefully early Monday morning at the age of 80.

Maxwell dedicated his life to track and field, spending over 50 years working with the some of collegiate’s best sprinters, jumpers and hurdlers with stints at Texas, LSU, Tennessee and Nebraska. In 1996, Maxwell made the move to Lincoln where he would spend the next 22 years as a Cornhusker. Maxwell went on to lead the Cornhuskers to 47 first-team All-Americans, 34 Conference Champions and three National Champions. Arguably seen as one of the top recruiters in the nation, Maxwell could be found making friendships across the globe with some of the top talent of his time. Throughout his career, Maxwell coached a total of 28 NCAA Individual Champions and more than 350 All-Americans.

Maxwell received numerous honors throughout his career including four Midwest Region Assistant Coach of the Year awards and was inducted into the USTFCCCA (United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association) Hall of Fame in 2015.

Fellow USTFCCCA Hall of Fame inductee and former Head Coach Gary Pepin remembers Maxwell as a “hard-nosed coach who had a heart of gold, who absolutely loved the kids that he coached. He was a tremendous member of our staff and lots of the success that our program had throughout his time here can be contributed to the success of the areas in which Coach Maxwell worked with.”

A native of Cairo, Ga., Maxwell received his bachelor’s degree from Florida State and began his coaching career at Columbia (Ga.) High School.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old killed after dirt bike collides with semi in Plymouth County Saturday
11-year-old from Sioux City dies after dirt bike vs semi crash in Plymouth County
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Northwest Iowa man gets 25 years in prison for sexually abusing 10-year-old
Handcuffs
Spencer man used chainsaw to threaten family member, police say
Clay County Sheriff’s Office releases information on sexual assault of minor

Latest News

A teen from LeClaire will serve as this week’s honorary Kid Captain when the Iowa Hawkeyes...
LeClaire teen named honorary Kid Captain for Hawkeyes game against Wisconsin
Explorers manager Steve Montgomery speaks on lease negotiations
Siouxland sweeps GPAC weekly honors once again
Siouxland sweeps GPAC weekly honors once again
Catch all the best plays from the last week of action in the SportsFource Rewind.
SportsFource Rewind: Week 7