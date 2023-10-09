Frost Tuesday morning before a wet system heads our way

**Frost Advisory for much of Siouxland Tuesday from 1 am until 9 am**

Frost Advisory (KTIV)

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We felt a little cooling take place to start our workweek with highs nearly 10 degrees cooler than what we were feeling on Sunday.

It will be a chilly night coming our way with areas of frost looking likely and a Frost Advisory in effect for much of Siouxland from 1am until 9 am Tuesday with lows heading into the low 30s.

Overall, Tuesday will be a pleasant enough day with highs a bit warmer than Monday heading into the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine.

This little warming trend will continue into Wednesday as well when lows will start a bit warmer at 40 degrees before topping out at about 70 degrees in the afternoon.

We’ll start to see a few changes on Wednesday though.

Some clouds will be starting to move in on Wednesday and late in the day we could start to see a few showers popping up.

The rain will then become more widespread Wednesday night with a few thunderstorms possible as well.

Widespread rain is likely during the day on Thursday, becoming especially heavy and steady by the evening hours with highs on Thursday cooling into the upper 50s.

Rain continues to be likely Thursday night and Friday as well with even cooler highs in the lows 50s by Friday.

Showers could continue into Friday night and maybe even early Saturday as well with highs on Saturday staying cool in the low 50s.

Will the weather pattern settle down as we head into next week?

