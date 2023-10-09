Harlem Globetrotters coming to the Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Get ready for a slam-dunk extravaganza as the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters make their return to Sioux City’s Tyson Events Center.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 28 you’ll have to chance to witness the Globetrotters’ unforgettable blend of dribbling, spinning and dunking on the court as they take on the Washington Generals. Tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Tysoncenter.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

You can learn more about the Globetrotters at their official website here.

