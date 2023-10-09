‘He’s a hero’ - Ukrainian family in South Dakota wishing to reunite with wounded veteran

‘He’s a hero’: Ukrainian family wishing to reunite with wounded vet
By Parker Brown
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The war in Ukraine has left many displaced and families separated. One Ukrainian family living in Sioux Falls is working hard to reunite with their husband and father who fought for his country and paid for it.

“He’s a hero,” said Naddia Bielliaeva.

Bielliaeva’s husband, Vitalii, stayed behind to defend their homeland while she and her children fled Ukraine last July. It’s been difficult adapting to a new home.

“Since there is a big difference in time, she’s talking to him at night and that’s very draining for her because at night she talks to people in Ukraine or her husband, and during the day she works here,” Bielliaeva said through her translator and cousin Nadiya Strizheus.

Naddia received financial and emotional support from local churches, Ukrainian families in Sioux Falls, and a family who sponsored them, providing a unique friendship.

“She’s a wonderful friend. She brings me a lot of strength. We had a natural connection,” said Teri Noble. “I’m a military spouse of an active duty member. It’s near and dear to my heart to be able to help a family during wartime. Her name [Naddia] she told me means hope and I think that that’s who Naddia is, an inspiration.”

Vitalitt was badly wounded on the frontlines, later needing his leg amputated. Despite bleeding for eight hours before help arrived, he survived. Now, his mission is to return to his family.

“The hardest part is the children very much miss her husband. I hope and also starting to believe that we’re going to see him at the end of October since the process has started moving a little bit,” Bielliaeva said.

They’re working with the Protez Foundation in Minnesota to get a prosthetic leg for Vitalii when he can travel to America. It’s a day that they all look forward to.

“I can’t even imagine. So many emotions,” Bielliaeva expressed.

The family is still in need of financial help to pay for the prosthetic leg Vitalii needs. You can donate to the GoFundMe here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
11-year-old killed after dirt bike collides with semi in Plymouth County Saturday
11-year-old killed after dirt bike collides with semi in Plymouth County Saturday
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Police: 1 arrested, 1 injured after assault in Yankton, SD
Large Storm System List
Big storm system set to arrive mid-week

Latest News

An Iowa mother has authored a new children's book about her fight with cancer.
Iowa mother writes children’s book about her fight with cancer
Sign has information to help stop human trafficking
‘There are not enough emergency shelters’ - Organizations working against human trafficking in Siouxland
Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis
WATCH: Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis makes a campaign stop in Le Mars, IA
Clay County Sheriff’s Office releases information on sexual assault of minor