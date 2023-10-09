‘He’s a hero’ - Ukrainian family in South Dakota wishing to reunite with wounded veteran

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The war in Ukraine has left many displaced and families separated. One Ukrainian family living in Sioux Falls is working hard to reunite with their husband and father who fought for his country and paid for it.

“He’s a hero,” said Naddia Bielliaeva.

Bielliaeva’s husband, Vitalii, stayed behind to defend their homeland while she and her children fled Ukraine last July. It’s been difficult adapting to a new home.

“Since there is a big difference in time, she’s talking to him at night and that’s very draining for her because at night she talks to people in Ukraine or her husband, and during the day she works here,” Bielliaeva said through her translator and cousin Nadiya Strizheus.

Naddia received financial and emotional support from local churches, Ukrainian families in Sioux Falls, and a family who sponsored them, providing a unique friendship.

“She’s a wonderful friend. She brings me a lot of strength. We had a natural connection,” said Teri Noble. “I’m a military spouse of an active duty member. It’s near and dear to my heart to be able to help a family during wartime. Her name [Naddia] she told me means hope and I think that that’s who Naddia is, an inspiration.”

Vitalitt was badly wounded on the frontlines, later needing his leg amputated. Despite bleeding for eight hours before help arrived, he survived. Now, his mission is to return to his family.

“The hardest part is the children very much miss her husband. I hope and also starting to believe that we’re going to see him at the end of October since the process has started moving a little bit,” Bielliaeva said.

They’re working with the Protez Foundation in Minnesota to get a prosthetic leg for Vitalii when he can travel to America. It’s a day that they all look forward to.

“I can’t even imagine. So many emotions,” Bielliaeva expressed.

The family is still in need of financial help to pay for the prosthetic leg Vitalii needs. You can donate to the GoFundMe here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.