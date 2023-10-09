Iowa mother writes children’s book about her fight with cancer

An Iowa mother has authored a new children's book about her fight with cancer.
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa mother has authored a new children’s book about her fight with cancer.

Lisa Lund of Ankeny was diagnosed with stage-four lymphoma just before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. She’s been in remission since November of that year.

Almost three years later, Lund has released her own book titled “My Mommy’s Greatest Adventure.”

The book is Lund’s own way of explaining her battle with cancer to her two daughters.

“To explain to a three and one-year-old about a cancer diagnosis is just, it’s impossible, and it’s something that I did not want to scare them about, and I wanted to try to be open with them about, but also teach it on their level,” Lund said.

The book includes child-friendly explanations of why Lund was away for treatments.

She says both her diagnosis and her book have provided her with a mental shift, helping her appreciate each and every moment.

“You just don’t take anything for granted anymore,” she said. “So you’re definitely more in the moment. You’re wanting to experience as much as possible because you just don’t know if tomorrow is handed to you.”

The book, “My Mommy’s Greatest Adventure” is available on Amazon.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
11-year-old killed after dirt bike collides with semi in Plymouth County Saturday
11-year-old killed after dirt bike collides with semi in Plymouth County Saturday
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Police: 1 arrested, 1 injured after assault in Yankton, SD
Large Storm System List
Big storm system set to arrive mid-week

Latest News

‘He’s a hero’: Ukrainian family wish to reunite with wounded vet
‘He’s a hero’ - Ukrainian family in South Dakota wishing to reunite with wounded veteran
Sign has information to help stop human trafficking
‘There are not enough emergency shelters’ - Organizations working against human trafficking in Siouxland
Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis
WATCH: Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis makes a campaign stop in Le Mars, IA
Clay County Sheriff’s Office releases information on sexual assault of minor