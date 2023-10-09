Law enforcement goes over the signs of human trafficking

“The biggest thing is if you see something make the report and allow law enforcement to go ahead and triage an initial response.”

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Of the two types of human trafficking, it’s harder for law enforcement to identify labor trafficking.

“Within labor trafficking which is a harder violation for us to identify again because we have something that is inherently legal where someone is being exploited,” said DiCaprio

Here are signs to watch out for with this type of trafficking.

“You are looking for individuals that may be in a lower skill or lower wage job where language is a barrier. We have individuals where if you see someone where they are working. Or there is a fine or interest or whatever else. That manipulation of wages is usually a significant indicator for us,” said DiCaprio.

The other type of trafficking is sex trafficking. In that case, there are different things law enforcement is looking for.

“When we’re talking about commercial sex trafficking again depending on where you are at, if you see a lot of frequent in and out of a room. A lot of foot traffic that is out of the norm for the rest of the hotel. Hotels that are paid for with cash,” said DiCaprio.

There are things that the public can watch out for, too.

“What we look for is people who aren’t necessarily in control of their own possessions. So, they don’t have a phone or access to their own money, or they don’t have access to their own transportation, and they are usually accompanied by, and they are rarely left alone,” said Jessica Dorhoult with the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

Making sure you know who your kids are talking to online is important, too.

“They will often pose as peers of their age so if that’s happening and they are suspicious about it, they should report that, and we can look further into it because that’s a common tactic that they use to meet up with underage people,” said Lt. Mike Manthorne with the Sioux City Police Department

Having conversations with people who are close is a good start to stopping human trafficking.

“Just open communication with your family to your friends and making sure you have safe people in your kids’ lives, so they have someone to reach out to,” said Dorhoult.

