Man accused of killing Algona police officer pleads not guilty

By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Algona, Iowa, man charged with murdering a police officer in that community last month has pleaded not guilty.

Kyle Ricke was due to appear in court Monday for an arraignment hearing. He waived that appearance and submitted a written plea to a charge of first-degree murder, instead.

Prosecutors accuse Ricke of shooting and killing Officer Kevin Cram while Cram tried to serve him with an arrest warrant.

Ricke was later captured in Minnesota and extradited back to Iowa. He’s being held in the Kossuth County Jail on a $2 million cash-only bond. His trial is set to start on Dec. 12, 2023.

