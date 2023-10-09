Northwest Iowa man gets 25 years in prison for sexually abusing 10-year-old

SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A man from Battle Creek, Iowa has received his sentence after being found guilty of sexually abusing a minor.

According to the Sac County Attorney, 26-year-old Loren Wilson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a 10-year-old in Sac County, Iowa. Back on Aug. 24, 2023, after a three-day trial, a jury found Wilson guilty of second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. He was sentenced on Monday, Oct. 9.

As part of his sentencing, Wilson will be placed on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life. He must serve over 17 years in prison before he becomes eligible for parole.

