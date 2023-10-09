Sioux City Explorers and city staff set to begin lease negotiations for Lewis & Clark Park

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City council members unanimously approved the consent agenda at Monday night’s meeting, which included a motion authorizing city staff to enter into negotiations with the Sioux City Explorers for a lease agreement to Lewis & Clark Park.

The Explorers and the Northwoods League both submitted a proposal when the city took a Request for Proposal to lease Lewis & Clark Park. Those proposals were due on Sept. 8.

On Sept. 15, a selection committee comprised of Nick Palmiotti (OVG360), Joe Krage (Parks & Recreation Advisory Board), Dustin Cooper (Sports Commission), Ward Franz (Explore Sioux City), and Teresa Fitch (Finance Director) met and formally recommended that the Explorers’ proposal be presented to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for consideration and approval.

On Sept. 27, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board unanimously voted in favor of the selection committee’s recommendation of the Sioux City Explorers proposal.

That led us to the next step at Monday’s council meeting where city council members approved the Explorers and city staff to start the next phase of negotiating a new lease.

Now this is not the final yes to approve the Explorers, but it rather marks the start of negotiating a new deal.

”Well, obviously they have a deal we’ll have to negotiate because it is in an urban renewal area. I think people will think today that it actually passed. That’s not the case. You have to negotiate a contract because it’s in an urban renewal area. I don’t think there will be any real stumbling block getting that done so they’ll be in business next year,” said Bob Scott, Mayor of Sioux City.

As a reminder, the Explorers’ current 10-year lease expires on April 27, 2024.

Council member Alex Watters did propose some areas for improvements such as attendance, community engagement, and capital improvements, but those talks and conversations could all be a part of these upcoming negotiations.

The Sioux City Explorers are looking forward to beginning this next phase of working towards a lease agreement.

“We can’t thank the City Council and the committees for all their hard work. And quite frankly what the ownership and front office have been doing over the past two months putting together an RFP and getting us to this point. Now, it’s going to be lease negotiations and it’s good because we’re moving forward, and it looks like possibly we could be here to stay,” said Steve Montgomery, Sioux City Explorers manager.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.