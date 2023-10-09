Spencer man used chainsaw to threaten family member, police say

Challer Wadsley
Challer Wadsley(Spencer Police Department)
By KUOO Radio
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man has been arrested after an alleged assault on Sunday.

According to the Spencer Police Department, 29-year-old Challer Wadsley of Spencer is charged with domestic abuse assault - impeding airflow, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and interference with official acts.

Spencer Police say at about 4 p.m. on Oct. 8 they were called to a local residence for a reported assault. Once at the scene, police determined Wadsley had physically assaulted a family member and had retrieved a chainsaw to further intimidate the victim.

Police say while they were attempting to take Wadsley into custody, he began resisting arrest and had to be tasered.

Wadsley was taken to the Clay County Jail and charged. His bond was set at $25,300.

