‘There are not enough emergency shelters’ - Organizations working against human trafficking in Siouxland

“It’s just important to know that sex trafficking is happening in Sioux City as we speak and it’s as easy to buy sex in Sioux City as it is to order a pizza.”

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While human trafficking is happening, it’s rarely discussed.

“No one talks about it, but we teach our kids how to hide from like active shooters, but we don’t teach them how to be safe from human trafficking,” said Kristina Shelter Advocate of Haven House.

The Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking is trying to change that.

“Our mission statement is to work towards abolishing all forms of slavery through education, collaboration, and advocacy. We do a lot of educational and awareness-raising efforts and our focus is on prevention,” said Bernadette Rixner Outreach Coordinator for Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking.

That education is for all ages to show them what human trafficking looks like so they can spot it.

“Well, we’ve really tried to inform parents, especially, and students about what human trafficking looks like here in the United States. Here in Siouxland,” said Rixner.

The truth is not a lot of people make it out of trafficking once they are in.

“People don’t make it out of trafficking alive. They either take their own life because of the situations they are in. People who are traffickers would willingly kill people rather than necessarily give them up. They are either killed by their traffickers or oftentimes take their own life,” said Fineran.

Organizations are working to offer help to those trafficked and let them know there are ways out.

“Lila Mae’s House is a healing environment where adult women who are survivors of sex trafficking can come to live and to begin their process of healing from the trauma they have experienced in their life,” said Fineran.

Haven House helps provide emergency shelter for men and women to help them get away from domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

“If they need shelter, we have shelter available. We can put them into an emergency shelter. We will accompany someone to court if they need moral support. We can accompany them to doctors’ appointments for like sexual assault kits things like that. We help them apply for housing and state benefits,” said Kristina Shelter Advocate Haven House.

While there are some organizations that help survivors, there aren’t enough.

“There are not enough emergency shelters. There aren’t enough programs that deal with what happens to a survivor after they’ve been trafficked,” said Rixner.

