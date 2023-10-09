WATCH LIVE: Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis makes a campaign stop in Le Mars, IA

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Another GOP presidential hopeful is in Siouxland today.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a campaign event in Le Mars, Iowa. DeSantis is scheduled to speak at the Wells Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor on Monday morning at 10 a.m.

KTIV is in Le Mars and will stream the event inside this story and on our Facebook page.

