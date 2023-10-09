Wilson Trailer raises money for June E. Nylen Cancer Center with ‘Block Out Cancer’ campaign

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Wilson Trailer Company has come up with a creative way to raise money for the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

The company is selling pink “block out plugs” to fill the punch holes in Wilson Trailer’s livestock and gooseneck trailers.

The money raised will benefit the cancer center, and help support the cost to renovate and expand the infusion mixing room, and the medically integrated dispensary.

Big plugs cost $100, and small plugs cost $10. If all punch holes are filled with plugs, $31,000 will be raised to support the cancer center.

“It’s hard to find someone who hasn’t been affected by cancer, we’ve had a number of employees and customers who’ve had cancer themselves, or family members or friends. And so it’s a great cause that everyone can really rally around and support,” said Tiffany Persinger, Wilson Trailer Vice President Of Operations.

The trailer is also lit with pink lights at night to illuminate the trailer. More information can be found on the “Block Out Cancer” website.

