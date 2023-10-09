Wilson Trailer raises money for June E. Nylen Cancer Center with ‘Block Out Cancer’ campaign

The fundraiser will turn the trailer pink and raise up to $31,000
The fundraiser will turn the trailer pink and raise up to $31,000(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Wilson Trailer Company has come up with a creative way to raise money for the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

The company is selling pink “block out plugs” to fill the punch holes in Wilson Trailer’s livestock and gooseneck trailers.

The money raised will benefit the cancer center, and help support the cost to renovate and expand the infusion mixing room, and the medically integrated dispensary.

Big plugs cost $100, and small plugs cost $10. If all punch holes are filled with plugs, $31,000 will be raised to support the cancer center.

“It’s hard to find someone who hasn’t been affected by cancer, we’ve had a number of employees and customers who’ve had cancer themselves, or family members or friends. And so it’s a great cause that everyone can really rally around and support,” said Tiffany Persinger, Wilson Trailer Vice President Of Operations.

The trailer is also lit with pink lights at night to illuminate the trailer. More information can be found on the “Block Out Cancer” website.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
11-year-old killed after dirt bike collides with semi in Plymouth County Saturday
11-year-old from Sioux City dies after dirt bike vs semi crash in Plymouth County
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Police: 1 arrested, 1 injured after assault in Yankton, SD
Large Storm System List
Big storm system set to arrive mid-week

Latest News

Handcuffs
Spencer man used chainsaw to threaten family member, police say
Law enforcement goes over the signs of human trafficking
Shot of police lights.
Law enforcement goes over the signs of human trafficking
‘There are not enough emergency shelters’ - Organizations working against human trafficking in Siouxland