Bohn earns NSIC Player of the Week honors for third time in four weeks

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Wayne State Wildcats have had plenty to cheer for over the fall season. Big wins, a ranked squad and apparently one of the best quarterbacks in the conference, as Nick Bohn was once again named Northern Sun Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

This is the third time in four weeks that Bohn has been given the honor. This week it was Bohn’s performance against 17th ranked Minnesota Duluth.

The junior was responsible for 200 total yards and 3 touchdowns in the homecoming win for Wayne State.

Over the season Bohn has already thrown for 1,491 yards in just 6 games of play, all while leading the Cats to a 5-1 record.

Bohn and the Wildcats are back in action at home on Saturday, October 14th, when they host 15th ranked Bemidji State, kickoff is set for noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old killed after dirt bike collides with semi in Plymouth County Saturday
11-year-old from Sioux City dies after dirt bike vs semi crash in Plymouth County
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Police: 1 arrested, 1 injured after assault in Yankton, SD
Large Storm System List
Big storm system set to arrive mid-week

Latest News

The Coyotes take the field for their home opener at the DakotaDome.
Yotes crack top ten in latest rankings
Wayne States Maggie Brahmer rises up for a kill in a Wildcat victory.
Brahmer earns NSIC honors for third straight week
News 4 at Six
BRAHMER EARNS NSIC HONORS FOR THIRD STRAIGHT WEEK
News 4 at Six
BOHN EARNS NSIC PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONORS FOR 3RD TIME IN 4 WEEKS