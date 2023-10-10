Bohn earns NSIC Player of the Week honors for third time in four weeks

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Wayne State Wildcats have had plenty to cheer for over the fall season. Big wins, a ranked squad and apparently one of the best quarterbacks in the conference, as Nick Bohn was once again named Northern Sun Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

This is the third time in four weeks that Bohn has been given the honor. This week it was Bohn’s performance against 17th ranked Minnesota Duluth.

The junior was responsible for 200 total yards and 3 touchdowns in the homecoming win for Wayne State.

Over the season Bohn has already thrown for 1,491 yards in just 6 games of play, all while leading the Cats to a 5-1 record.

Bohn and the Wildcats are back in action at home on Saturday, October 14th, when they host 15th ranked Bemidji State, kickoff is set for noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.