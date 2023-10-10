Brahmer earns NSIC honors for third straight week

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WAYNE, NE (KTIV) -Not only can the Wayne State faithful sit behind their ranked football team, they have a number one ranked Volleyball team to cheer for as well. And their own Maggie Brahmer was named NSIC offensive player of the week.

This is the third straight week Brahmer has been named an NSIC Player of the week, being named offensive player of the week last week, and defensive player of the week the week before.

The junior from Pierce has been unstoppable all season, and she kept that up, with a .634 hitting percentage and an average of 5.6 kills per set as the top ranked Wildcats stormed to 3 conference wins.

Brahmer and Wayne state are back in action on Thursday when they travel to Sioux Falls to take on Augustana. that match is set for a 6pm start.

