CITY COUNCIL PRIMARY: Candidate Trisha Frederick

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Trisha Frederick is one of three candidates in the October 10th Sioux City City Council primary election. One seat is open on the city council, and is on the November general election ballot.

“Trisha, what would you say is the biggest challenge facing the city of Sioux City today?” asked Matt Breen. “Well, Matt, I’m glad you asked. The biggest challenge that the city of Sioux City is facing today is the wastewater treatment plant,” said Trisha Frederick, City Council Candidate. “We are having challenges we’ve had challenges for in excess of 25 years, I don’t think it’s a secret, we had a bid to have a brand-new Wastewater Treatment Plant put together for us back in May of 2020, which I believe is when we were at the height of all of the expense with the COVID restrictions, and then all of the problems with the supply chain. So the estimate that we got was for $142.5 million, that was going to give us a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment facility and it was going to be south of town, it was going to handle those odor issues that we’ve had that we’ve been plagued with, for you know, most of them, I think all of my life here, and I am a lifelong resident. So with that being said, we somehow have come to a place where we have a $470 million estimate now from the same organization and engineering firm. But now that encompasses only putting a Band-Aid on the current wastewater facility, and not giving us that new facility south of town. So not understanding how in 41 months, we went from 142 point 5 million to 470 million, that’s an increase of $327.5 million. Now that 470 million with interest will turn into a $700 million project. And we needed to be sitting down with every player and every entity in the business community and the community to make sure that we evaluate, and we don’t pull the trigger and build a project that isn’t going to serve us. When we spend that money, we cannot unspent it. And by spending that in not being prepared in planning, if we lose some of our 32 industries on that plant. And some of our communities like South Sioux has already went off and done their own project. And now I’m understanding that they may be taking the south Sioux industry with them. If we build that we will be short funds, that money will fall on the taxpayers.”

“What’s then the next step?” “The next step is to standby reevaluate with all of the players involved and figure out if that’s exactly what we need,” said Frederick. “If that’s what we need, then that’s what we need. But I think we need to make sure that everyone has some input, and everyone’s concerns are addressed, because these are people that are very invested in our community. And these are the companies that also play a major role in providing a lot of amenities to our community. And without those businesses helping provide that we’re going backwards.”

“Last question for you,” said Breen. “Why are you the best candidate for the City Council?” “I am a business executive, I have been in finance for over 30 years, I’ve been a business owner in Sioux City,” said Frederick. “Fiscal responsibility, Matt. It’s not just about balancing budgets. It’s not. It’s about ensuring that every dollar we spend in the city is an investment to our future. It’s about making sure that our resources are allocated effectively. I pledge to you, as a city council representative, I pledge to this community that I will scrutinize every expense, I will question every cost, whether it’s popular or not, this has to be done. I will demand transparency. In every single transaction, I will ensure that every cent of our hard-earned dollars are being used wisely. Because we don’t get to keep doing things over the Iowa DNR is very upset with our with our wastewater facility. That’s why they’re suing us. So, we need to get this right. And we need to get it right the first time. They’re done with the mess that we have made. I will ensure that we are using our dollars wisely. And I believe that Sioux City, you know, can be a place where we have adequately funded schools where our public services are efficient and reliable. Where our infrastructure is robust and maintained. This is so important. And this is our major, major issue right now. We could be thriving, and we could be achieving a lot more of our of our current goals, if we would just slow down and make sure that we’re making the right decisions. I’m not saying that this isn’t the right decision. But I also have some insight into what is actually going on down at that facility. And I just don’t know, it’s building on top of a bad Foundation. And I just feel like we need to really evaluate this. And I think that the public is owed an answer on why we have a $327-and-a-half million increase over having a new facility versus putting a Band-Aid on this one. I understand this new project has a $20 million administrative building, also on the plan. And I don’t understand why we would need a $20 million administrative separate building on the old plant if we could have gotten all the things we needed for a third of the price. Now I’m not saying that that’s probably the same cost because obviously things change, but we’ll never know if we don’t sit down and actually listen to the community. Communication is key and in his community this size. And when you start cutting off the the appendages of the city, the business community, the private sector, the schools when we can’t communicate as a community. We’ve got a serious problem, Matt.”

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.