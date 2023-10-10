Frosty & cold start to our Tuesday, but later this week a big storm system will be impacting Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We woke up to temperatures in the 20s, 30s, and 40s across Siouxland. Also, much of the region saw frost and even a freeze this morning. The rest of the day, we will warm up into the 60s and even a few low 70s with plenty of sunshine across Siouxland. It looks like another nice fall day across the region.

Looking at our Tuesday night, lows will be dipping into the 40s across Siouxland with calm wind and mostly clear skies overnight. Somewhat near average for this time of year for overnight lows

Wednesday is looking to be a bit warmer across the region, with highs mainly in the low 70s across Siouxland. We will also see partly cloudy skies as the big storm system moves closer to Siouxland. The day will be on the dry side, but that will change Wednesday night, with rain and storm chances increasing across Siouxland.

Rain will be likely Wednesday night, but the best chance of seeing heavy rain and storms will be Thursday evening and night. We could be seeing widespread heavy rain with totals between 1 and 2 inches, with some spots getting over 3 inches of rain.

Storms are also likely, but on the lower side. We will see a marginal risk of severe storms on Wednesday and Thursday. The main threats will be heavy rain and some hail. There is a low chance of tornadoes.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest will be on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.