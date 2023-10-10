LeClaire teen named honorary Kid Captain for Hawkeyes game against Wisconsin

A teen from LeClaire will serve as this week’s honorary Kid Captain when the Iowa Hawkeyes...
A teen from LeClaire will serve as this week’s honorary Kid Captain when the Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers.(University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A teen from LeClaire will serve as this week’s honorary Kid Captain when the Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers.

Staff with University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Madi Ramirez was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at age 2.

Doctors say it’s a rare-inherited disease that causes muscles to increasingly weaken.

She has also since been diagnosed with autism, ADHD, and neurogenic bladder, among other conditions. She underwent spinal surgery for scoliosis in 2018 and doctors say she will have jaw surgery sometime in the future.

Madi is now a 17-year-old high school senior, and enjoys performing in plays and keeping busy with cheerleading and working at the school coffee shop and a daycare center.

For more on Madi’s story, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old killed after dirt bike collides with semi in Plymouth County Saturday
11-year-old from Sioux City dies after dirt bike vs semi crash in Plymouth County
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Northwest Iowa man gets 25 years in prison for sexually abusing 10-year-old
Handcuffs
Spencer man used chainsaw to threaten family member, police say
Clay County Sheriff’s Office releases information on sexual assault of minor