Siouxland sweeps GPAC weekly honors once again

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Siouxland squads residing in the GPAC had another top shelf week, and once again the conference took notice as Siouxland once again swept through the weekly awards.

Start on the offensive side of the ball where Morningside freshman quarterback Cash parker took his chance under center and did not miss, the Blue Springs Missouri native went 20 for 27 on the day and threw for 287 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Mustang Victory over Concordia.

Defensively it was Cody Moser of Northwestern taking home the honors, the Junior from Rock Valley picked off two passes, including the one you see right here that he took 85 yards all the way to the house. Moser currently leads the conference with 5 interceptions on the season.

And then Morningside’s Bryson Wilke was named Special Teamer of the week.

Wilke went a perfect 8 for 8 on PAT’s and 2 for 2 on field goals including one from 40 yards out Wilke and the Mustangs are back on the gridiron this Saturday when they travel to Mitchell, South Dakota to take on Dakota Wesleyan.

