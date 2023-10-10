SportsFource Rewind: Week 7

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Alright let’s get this rewind rolling with Spencer’s Camden Young going up the gut, and all the way 31 yards to the house, in the tigers win over Sioux City West.

Cross the border into Nebraska, top ranked Stanton with a screen play so quick the camera can’t keep up. Becker Pohlman proceeds to treat the defense like an old basket weaving in and out of it on his way in for the score in the Mustang win.

Norfolk Catholic just gives to Brandon Kollars, and the Kollar has broken free from the leash, heading to the outside and up the sideline, that score contributed to head coach Jeff Bellars 400th win.

Back into Iowa and this is the boss level of the tip drill, Bryce Kock gets a hand on it sending the ball into orbit before it crashes on down into the hands of Tate Hawf for the interception great concentration from the Wildcats there.

Wrap up the rewind with Hinton’s Gabe Anderson rolling out slinging, and look at the diving grab from Daniel Blackwell, Blackhawks get the highlight, but Falcons get the win and that is your SportsFource Rewind.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old killed after dirt bike collides with semi in Plymouth County Saturday
11-year-old from Sioux City dies after dirt bike vs semi crash in Plymouth County
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Police: 1 arrested, 1 injured after assault in Yankton, SD
Large Storm System List
Big storm system set to arrive mid-week

Latest News

Explorers manager Steve Montgomery speaks on lease negotiations
Siouxland sweeps GPAC weekly honors once again
Siouxland sweeps GPAC weekly honors once again
SportsFource Rewind: Week 7