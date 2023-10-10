SportsFource Rewind: Week 7

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Alright let’s get this rewind rolling with Spencer’s Camden Young going up the gut, and all the way 31 yards to the house, in the tigers win over Sioux City West.

Cross the border into Nebraska, top ranked Stanton with a screen play so quick the camera can’t keep up. Becker Pohlman proceeds to treat the defense like an old basket weaving in and out of it on his way in for the score in the Mustang win.

Norfolk Catholic just gives to Brandon Kollars, and the Kollar has broken free from the leash, heading to the outside and up the sideline, that score contributed to head coach Jeff Bellars 400th win.

Back into Iowa and this is the boss level of the tip drill, Bryce Kock gets a hand on it sending the ball into orbit before it crashes on down into the hands of Tate Hawf for the interception great concentration from the Wildcats there.

Wrap up the rewind with Hinton’s Gabe Anderson rolling out slinging, and look at the diving grab from Daniel Blackwell, Blackhawks get the highlight, but Falcons get the win and that is your SportsFource Rewind.

