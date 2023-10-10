Veterans gear up for Midwest Honor Flight

Midwest Honor Flight Banquet
Midwest Honor Flight Banquet(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sioux Falls, SD (KTIV) - Many veterans will embark on their “one final tour of honor,” Tuesday on the latest Midwest Honor Flight. Monday night, the veterans enjoyed a reception leading up to the big day.

85 veterans will board a plane Tuesday morning and head to Washington D.C. on the 17th Midwest Honor Flight. There they will tour the memorials and monuments to showing homage to their service and sacrifice. The tour will include the World War 2 Memorial, Iwo Jima Memorial and Korean War Memorial.

Monday night, the veterans gathered with their families to enjoy a banquet before the big mission.

“Yeah, I think we will really enjoy it. We will get to see things we haven’t seen before. With him with me I will be able to get to see them,” said Earl Stahlecker, a veteran from Yankton, SD.

The group will leave Sioux Falls on a flight scheduled to depart at 5:15am.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old killed after dirt bike collides with semi in Plymouth County Saturday
11-year-old from Sioux City dies after dirt bike vs semi crash in Plymouth County
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Police: 1 arrested, 1 injured after assault in Yankton, SD
Large Storm System List
Big storm system set to arrive mid-week

Latest News

Siouxland Business Spotlight: Lifestyle Design & Consign
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Arbor Care Centers - Countryside
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Holland Lawn Care
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Vala's Pumpkin Patch