Veterans gear up for Midwest Honor Flight

Sioux Falls, SD (KTIV) - Many veterans will embark on their “one final tour of honor,” Tuesday on the latest Midwest Honor Flight. Monday night, the veterans enjoyed a reception leading up to the big day.

85 veterans will board a plane Tuesday morning and head to Washington D.C. on the 17th Midwest Honor Flight. There they will tour the memorials and monuments to showing homage to their service and sacrifice. The tour will include the World War 2 Memorial, Iwo Jima Memorial and Korean War Memorial.

Monday night, the veterans gathered with their families to enjoy a banquet before the big mission.

“Yeah, I think we will really enjoy it. We will get to see things we haven’t seen before. With him with me I will be able to get to see them,” said Earl Stahlecker, a veteran from Yankton, SD.

The group will leave Sioux Falls on a flight scheduled to depart at 5:15am.

