Yotes crack top ten in latest rankings

VERMILLION, SD (KTIV) -After a dominant 38-7 win over Murray state, the South Dakota Coyotes not only proved that they deserve to be ranked, but that they deserve to be ranked higher, and people are starting to take notice.

As the folks that put together the Stats perform FCS top 25 have bumped the yotes all the way into the top 10. At 4-0 against the FCS South Dakota is now ranked 10th in the nation.

The coaches poll bumped the yotes up to 17th as well.

In front of the Coyotes sits a ranked matchup with 23rd ranked Youngstown state, making the Yotes one of just 3 top 25 matchups this weekend.

As far as head coach Bob Nielson is concerned though the key to South Dakotas success this season is simply constant improvement.

