3 candidates running in the primary election for Sioux City City Council

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today, Oct. 10, is when Sioux City voters will be going to the polls to determine who will move on to the general election for City Council.

There are currently three candidates running for the upcoming city council election. During today’s primary election, voters will choose the two candidates who will go on to the general election on Nov. 7.

The three candidates in the primary are Tricia Frederick, Tom Murphy and Julie Schoenherr. KTIV was able to speak to each of the candidates before today’s primary, you can view their interviews below:

Things to know before going to the polls

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. There’ll be 16 precincts in this race, as well as absentee ballots.

If you are unsure where your polling place is, you can go to the Iowa Secretary of State’s website and use their “Find Your Precinct/Polling Place” feature. You can go directly to that website here.

Results are expected to come in sometime Tuesday night after the polls close. The results will be posted on KTIV.com.

