The Iowa Hawkeyes (15-9) currently rank 27th among all college basketball teams in terms of their odds to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +8000 on the moneyline.

The Hawkeyes are on the road against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 12. There are no odds set yet for this game.

Iowa NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +8000 27th Bet $100 to win $8000 Pre-New Year +8000 27th Bet $100 to win $8000 Preseason +10000 32nd Bet $100 to win $10000

Iowa Team Stats

Iowa outscores opponents by 7.0 points per game (scoring 81.1 per game to rank 19th in college basketball while giving up 74.1 per outing to rank 301st in college basketball) and has a +169 scoring differential overall.

This year, the Hawkeyes are 12-2 at home while putting together a 2-5 record on the road and going 1-2 in neutral-site games.

Iowa has a 12-4 record in games it was listed as favorites, and has yet to win (0-5) when listed as underdogs.

In Big Ten action, Iowa is 7-6. That's compared to an 8-3 record outside of the conference.

The Hawkeyes have three wins in one-possession games (in five opportunities), and three wins in six games decided by two possessions or less.

As three-point (or fewer) favorites this season, Iowa has delivered a perfect 2-0 record. They are 10-4 when favored by more than three points.

Iowa Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 7-6 | Q2 Record: 3-2 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 5-1

7-6 | 3-2 | 0-0 | 5-1 Iowa has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (seven), but also has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 losses (six).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Iowa is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Iowa Players

The Hawkeyes points and rebounds leader is Kris Murray. He puts up 20.7 points per game and grabs 8.2 rebounds.

Connor McCaffery paces the squad with 3.1 assists per game.

Murray connects on 2.2 threes per game to lead the Hawkeyes.

Iowa's steals leader is McCaffery, who grabs 1.4 per game. Filip Rebraca leads the team averaging 1.3 blocks a game.

