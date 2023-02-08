The No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (16-6, 7-3 Big 12) aim to end a four-game road losing skid at the West Virginia Mountaineers (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Iowa State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, Indiana

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, Indiana TV: ESPN

Iowa State Stats Insights

The Cyclones have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.

Iowa State has put together an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.0% from the field.

The Cyclones are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 72nd.

The Cyclones score an average of 70.7 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 69.1 the Mountaineers allow.

When Iowa State gives up fewer than 77.6 points, it is 15-4.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Iowa State scores 75.6 points per game. Away, it scores 63.6.

In 2022-23 the Cyclones are allowing 15.3 fewer points per game at home (53.7) than away (69.0).

At home, Iowa State knocks down 7.5 triples per game, 1.9 more than it averages away (5.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.5%) than away (31.5%).

