The Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) travel to face the Michigan Wolverines (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten) after losing four consecutive road games. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Nebraska vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: Big Ten Network

Nebraska Stats Insights

The Cornhuskers are shooting 44.6% from the field, 2% higher than the 42.6% the Wolverines' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Nebraska has a 9-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.6% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines sit at 255th.

The Cornhuskers score an average of 65.7 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 69.5 the Wolverines allow.

When Nebraska gives up fewer than 73.3 points, it is 10-7.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison

At home Nebraska is scoring 70.5 points per game, 8.9 more than it is averaging on the road (61.6).

At home the Cornhuskers are conceding 64.5 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than they are on the road (73.3).

Nebraska knocks down more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (5.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (29.1%).

