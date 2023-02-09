Thursday's game at Assembly Hall has the Indiana Hoosiers (22-1) matching up with the Iowa Hawkeyes (19-4) at 6:30 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 73-70 win for Indiana, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Hawkeyes' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 95-51 win against Penn State.

Iowa vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 73, Iowa 72

Iowa Schedule Analysis

When the Hawkeyes beat the Maryland Terrapins, the No. 10 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 96-82 on February 2, it was their season's signature victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hawkeyes are 5-3 (.625%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 11) on December 7

94-85 on the road over Michigan (No. 18) on January 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 24) on January 23

80-76 at home over Nebraska (No. 29) on January 28

73-62 at home over Belmont (No. 44) on November 20

Iowa Performance Insights