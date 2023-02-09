Thursday's 7:00 PM ET matchup between the Purdue Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-8, 7-5 Big Ten) at Mackey Arena features the Boilermakers' Zach Edey and the Hawkeyes' Filip Rebraca as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Iowa vs. Purdue

Game Day: Thursday, February 9

Thursday, February 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iowa's Last Game

Iowa won its most recent game against the Illinois, 81-79, on Saturday. Tony Perkins led the way with 32 points, plus three boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tony Perkins 32 3 2 2 0 1 Kris Murray 19 7 3 2 0 2 Filip Rebraca 13 2 2 2 0 0

Iowa Players to Watch

Kris Murray tops the Hawkeyes in scoring (20.5 points per game) and rebounding (8.5), and averages 1.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Rebraca is averaging 13.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 56.7% of his shots from the floor.

Perkins is putting up 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 41.4% of his shots from the field.

The Hawkeyes receive 10 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Payton Sandfort.

Connor McCaffery is putting up a team-leading 2.9 assists per contest. And he is delivering 7.5 points and 3.4 rebounds, making 42.6% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)